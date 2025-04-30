Nearly four years after actor, executive producer and co-founder of Ferguson Films, Shona Ferguson died, his wife Connie and family are celebrating his life.
Shona died on July 30 2021 after succumbing to Covid-19-related complications.
“My king would have been 51 today. Happy heavenly birthday my skat. Conversations about you always end up in laughter. You gave us such a good happy life. Thank you for the beautiful memories. They’ve really kept us going even in the most challenging circumstances. I love you for eternity.”
‘I love you for eternity’ — Connie Ferguson remembers Shona on his birthday
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson
His daughter Alicia, also known as Ali, took to her timeline to also share her tribute to her father.
“Happy heavenly birthday Fah. The missing never stops. I pray that you continue resting peacefully. I love you Fah.”
