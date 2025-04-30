‘I want to make mom proud’: Rethabile Khumalo launches mobile kitchen

Singer Rethabile Khumalo has launched her first mobile kitchen.
For Rethabile this is more than a business venture, it's a way to honour her late mother, singer Winnie Khumalo, who passed away on January 7.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rethabile and her mother wanted to start a food truck, but life had other plans for them. Rethabile decided to fulfil her mother's wishes and launch the kitchen specialising in burgers. It has been making waves in the community.
“My mom and I bought a food truck and we wanted to sell burgers. We realised we could handle it on our own and when we were supposed to launch it, my mother passed away. I wanted to carry on with her wishes to open the kitchen because she always believed in my cooking and most of the things I would do,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Since launching the mobile kitchen at 17673/8 Protea Glen Ext 9 in Cheesehood Avenue nearly a week ago, Rethabile has sold 100 burgers, with customers raving about the taste and quality.
She also caters to vegetarians, offering a veggie burger option, though she said demand is relatively low in the township.
Despite the challenges of running a solo operation, Rethabile is determined to make her business work. She ensures orders are fulfilled quickly.
“I am selling a lot. I am working alone but I believe I will get people to assist me. It gets hectic. I always make sure I push as much as I can. I don't like to keep people waiting, so I make sure when I open the burgers are half done so when they arrive to buy I put them back on the stove.”
“I make sure I accommodate for everybody because it's not only about kasi. There are people who come from far to buy my burgers and I appreciate them.”
Rethabile has big plans for her kitchen and hopes to become a voice of change and hope for people who come from the same background.
“I want it to expand. I want to have branches at kasi malls to show a girl like me from kasi who is a singer can do more. I want to make my mom proud. I am willing to do anything to make my mom proud because I am the woman I am today because of her.”
‘I want to make mom proud’: Rethabile Khumalo launches mobile kitchen
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Winnkay Music
