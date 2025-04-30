SuperSport TV presenter Thomas Mlambo is in mourning after the death of his father.
Thomas' father Billy Mlambo died on April 25 at the age of 76.
Thomas shared the bad news on his Instagram account: “This week I share the heaviest news of my life — my father has passed away. No words can capture the pain and loss we feel as a family. He was my guide, my hero, my greatest example of strength and love. We are heartbroken but grateful for the years we had with him. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support — it means more than you know. Rest easy, dad. You will always be with me.”
Messages of condolence have flooded his timeline.
“My deepest sympathies and sincerest condolences on the passing of your beloved father,” wrote a user.
Another posted: “Sending my love and prayers to family. My deep[est] condolences bhut Thomas.”
“Condolences bro, may his soul be at peace,” a third wrote.
SuperSport TV presenter Thomas Mlambo mourns the death of his father
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supersport
