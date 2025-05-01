TD Jakes steps down as church leader, hands over leadership to daughter and son-in-law

Renowned American Bishop TD Jakes has stepped down as leader of the Potter’s House church, handing the leadership to his daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts, and son-in-law, Touré Roberts.
Jakes, 67, made the announcement during his Sunday sermon after serving for decades.
“This is legacy, not because they're kin, but because they're the kind,” he said. “They've immersed themselves into the DNA of this church for years.
“They're not meant to replace me because nobody can, but if they step into this position, they may extend me. We need fresh vision, fresh blood, as the world changes with technology.
“I know the crown is heavy, but I also know if God is for you, who can be against you?”
In November, Jakes survived a health scare while delivering a sermon in church.
He said there are some things he wants to focus on outside the church.
“There's some things I want to do in the community before I get too old to do them because the clock is ticking. There are some ways I want to prepare for the days ahead that I can't do completely from the pulpit. There's some work in the vineyard that needs to be done.
“I talked to the board because I was concerned. I had seen too many men build something and stay so long that they kill what they built. What you have to understand is that it's not so important that you just know when to grab hold, it's knowing when to let go. There are some other things I'm assigned to do, but I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me and you being sheep without a shepherd.
“I cannot afford to let all the work of all the saints, living and dead, hold this so tightly and for so long that I wither away.”
