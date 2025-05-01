Singer Zintle Kwaaiman has shared a heartfelt statement announcing her decision to take a step back from certain aspects of social media.
Citing the need to prioritise her mental and emotional health, Zintle has chosen to disengage from Facebook, entrusting her management team to oversee her accounts and provide updates on her behalf.
“In light of personal reflections, I have decided to take a step back from certain aspects of social media. This era in my life is dedicated to finding peace and focusing on my own wellbeing. I have come to the realisation that I need to prioritise my mental and emotional health above all else. Therefore, I have made the decision to disengage from Facebook. Moving forward, my management team will be overseeing my accounts and providing updates on my behalf.
“For those who wish to stay updated on my journey, please follow 'Zintle Kwaaiman Updates' for future announcements. I believe that this shift will allow me the space and energy to pursue activities that bring me joy, personal growth, and fulfilment. While Facebook may no longer be a part of my daily routine, I will remain active on Instagram and TikTok where I hope to continue engaging with all of you. It is important for me to prioritise self-care and wellbeing, especially during challenging times.”
Zintle Kwaaiman takes a step back to 'prioritise mental health and wellbeing'
Image: Instagram/ Zintle Kwaaiman
