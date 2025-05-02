Congratulations are in order for rugby star Handre Pollard and his wife Marise, who revealed they are expecting their second child together.
The couple recently took to Instagram to announce their son Hunter will become a big brother in October.
In the post the couple shared a sonogram picture and showcased Marise's growing baby bump.
"Our family is growing.! Hunter is going to be a big brother and we are beyond excited, God is so good. Our little girl will join us at the end of October," read the caption.
It’s a girl — Handre Pollard and his wife are expecting
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Handre Pollard
Congratulations are in order for rugby star Handre Pollard and his wife Marise, who revealed they are expecting their second child together.
The couple recently took to Instagram to announce their son Hunter will become a big brother in October.
In the post the couple shared a sonogram picture and showcased Marise's growing baby bump.
"Our family is growing.! Hunter is going to be a big brother and we are beyond excited, God is so good. Our little girl will join us at the end of October," read the caption.
When celebrating Hunter's first birthday recently, the couple shared images from the birthday party and penned a heartfelt note to him.
"Happy first birthday to our son. Thank you for the best year. Being your mother and father is the best thing in the world. We got to celebrate Hunter’s first and Milan’s second birthday together yesterday with our friends on this side of the world. We are beyond grateful for you guys and feel so blessed to have each and every one of you in our lives."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos