I couldn’t even afford an Uber: former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi

Former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi has opened up on his financial difficulties.

Thabiso discussed the emotional and monetary issues he faced after being let go from the popular soapie. He shared that he couldn't afford necessities and had an existential crisis when he lost all his material wealth.

He opened up about his financial struggles during an episode on popular YouTube podcast Engineer Your Life.

He explained how he couldn't afford the basics, such as food and transportation. “There were times when, as an unemployed man, I couldn’t even afford an Uber. Sometimes, I didn’t have food to eat.”

The actor, who also portrayed Musa on e.tv's Rhythm City, revealed how he struggled to adjust from being a provider to a dependant.

“Coming from a position where I could provide for my family, to suddenly relying on others was a bitter pill to swallow. I know this is a reality for many people, but this is my story,” he shared.

Thabiso isn't the only star who has faced hard times after his career on the small screen ended. Recently we've seen a number of actors who have faced financial difficulties with some resorting to asking for donations. They include veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize and former Skeen Saam actor Pebetsi Matlaila.