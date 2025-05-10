Multi-award-winning Afro pop singer Naima Kay will be celebrating her birthday during the Soul Sunday Experience.
The 33-year-old singer, real name Lungile Khumalo, who is known for her smash hit singles such as Lelilanga, Thando, and Umoya will be celebrating her birthday on May 25, at One Restaurant and Lounge in Glenwood, Durban.
Naima told TshisaLIVE it will be special to spend her birthday with people she loves and who appreciate her and her music.
“I’m so grateful I'm turning a year older and still alive and healthy. Reflecting back to 2013, when I first got the attraction from the masses proved that I'll be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. There's no better way to celebrate my birthday with my fans who've been with me since day one,” she said.
The Port Shepstone-born singer says there are a lot of things she's proud of but being on big stages like the Durban, Cape Town and Macufe jazz festivals make her feel especially proud.
“Every one of my songs is about me or my life. Sometimes I write about life, reality. I always make it touch deep down into people’s souls and always have a strong message that will heal them. Nowadays people go through a lot emotionally, physically and also intellectually whereby you corner yourself in a position, asking yourself what did I do wrong, what can I do to fix it and not disappoint my fans?” she added.
Afro pop singer Naima Kay to celebrate her special day during Soul Sunday Experience
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
