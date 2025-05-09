Aiming to fill that space with colour, care and creativity, the boutique spa caters to children from as young as 18 months up to 18 years. It also welcomes parents looking to bond with their children in a calm, wholesome space — something Palesa supports.
Palesa Madisakwane on spa dates, motherhood and why bonding with her daughter comes first
For actress and media personality Palesa Madisakwane, spending time with her children isn’t just about ticking the parenting box — it’s a cherished ritual.
Her recent visit to Kallz Kids Spa on the East Rand with her daughter Zoe was a reminder of why these moments matter.
“My experience at Kallz Kids Spa was unforgettable. The fun activities, the care and attention ... it helped create more bonding for me and my little girl,” she said.
The visit was part of their regular bonding sessions. Spa dates, dinner outings and birthday celebrations are among the ways Palesa makes sure her children feel valued. But this spa, she says stood out.
Founded by Ray Mpala and Thandeka Sibiya-Mpala, Kallz Kids Spa was born out of a simple birthday request: a nine-year-old daughter of the founders asking for a spa party with her friends. “We realised most spas were adult-focused. Though they had facilities for kids, the effort there was minimal,” they said.
Image: Supplied
Aiming to fill that space with colour, care and creativity, the boutique spa caters to children from as young as 18 months up to 18 years. It also welcomes parents looking to bond with their children in a calm, wholesome space — something Palesa supports.
“Self-care is very important. As hard-working moms, we need to [prioritise] self-care. My daughter loved the spa date, especially the back massage and picnic lunch ... she asked if we can do that more often” Palesa said.
It’s no surprise that Palesa left an impression on the Kallz Kids Spa team. “Her humility and soft-spoken character lit up the place. She showed her love for spending time with her children, especially her daughter. Her love for giving back and support for small businesses was evident as she mentioned her love for self-care and how she instils it especially in young girls,” they said.
What mattered most to Palesa was the meaningful time spent with her daughter.
“These experiences with our children help us to bond more and talk about life, things that are troubling them and get to know what we is going on in their lives,” she added.
