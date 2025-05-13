Actor Vusi Mdiniso 'disappointed' by hoax post saying he's homeless
Uzalo actor Vusi Mdiniso (Sgidi) feels a hoax post about his wellbeing has dented his image.
This comes after a viral picture of him on social media suggesting that he's homeless. Vusi expressed his disappointment, saying his personal image, both online and in some ways in real life, has been harmed.
Vusi told TshisaLIVE: “Its impact is unquantifiable, it put strain on some of my personal relationships and I can't imagine how it has tinted my future career prospects.
“I say this because the thing about something negative going viral, is that it is almost impossible to erase it from the internet or correct it. But do culprits care? No, they don’t. For some, it’s just about getting likes even if it means spreading lies.
“I wish people truly understood the emotional and personal effect these kinds of posts can have. This post has caused unnecessary confusion and concern among my actual fans and the public. I’m just grateful that those who identify with my work quickly recognised the image as a scene from Uzalo.”
Vusi feels everyone is entitled to their opinion. He reminds himself of this often when he comes across something harmful or toxic.
“Sometimes, it feels like people post negativity just to provoke others. If we show that it doesn’t affect us, chances are they’ll eventually stop. The reality is, being in the public eye means this isn’t just about pride, it’s my livelihood. This is my bread and butter! Anything negative attached to my name can be extremely damaging. A little kindness and consideration go a long way.”
The 34-year-old feels quite disappointed at how easily false information spreads. Still, he says he remains calm and focused, knowing that the truth always comes to light. He is grateful for the support from some of his colleagues in the public eye like Desmond Dube, DJ Sbu, Themba Mthembu and Bandile Maphalala.
“My Uzalo family have always been supportive pillars for me as well. My executive producer, Gugu Zuma-Ncube, also reached out when she saw this post last year. She comforted me and we shared a laugh about it. I have no idea who is responsible for circulating the image. The truth is, the image that sparked all this confusion was taken from a scene in Uzalo, where my character, Sgidi, was involved in a shoot-out with taxi drivers after an extortion incident involving some community members.
“In the storyline, Sgidi had to enter enemy territory to retrieve money, and he disguised himself as a homeless man. It was a powerful moment in the plot, one that shows just how talented and dynamic Sgidi’s character really is,” he said.
The Thembisa-born actor says efforts are being made to report and remove the false content, and he urges the public to be more mindful of what they share.
“Always verify facts before spreading information. One misleading post can have serious real-world consequences.”
Meanwhile, the SABC has dismissed claims that renowned TV executive producer Neo Matsunyane has joined Uzalo as one of the show's brains, Uzalo series producer King Dave Mukwevho said Matsunyane had not joined the directing team but had been brought in as one of the guest speakers at a team-building event.
