Actor Vusi Mdiniso 'disappointed' by hoax post saying he's homeless

Uzalo actor Vusi Mdiniso (Sgidi) feels a hoax post about his wellbeing has dented his image.

This comes after a viral picture of him on social media suggesting that he's homeless. Vusi expressed his disappointment, saying his personal image, both online and in some ways in real life, has been harmed.

Vusi told TshisaLIVE: “Its impact is unquantifiable, it put strain on some of my personal relationships and I can't imagine how it has tinted my future career prospects.

“I say this because the thing about something negative going viral, is that it is almost impossible to erase it from the internet or correct it. But do culprits care? No, they don’t. For some, it’s just about getting likes even if it means spreading lies.

“I wish people truly understood the emotional and personal effect these kinds of posts can have. This post has caused unnecessary confusion and concern among my actual fans and the public. I’m just grateful that those who identify with my work quickly recognised the image as a scene from Uzalo.”

Vusi feels everyone is entitled to their opinion. He reminds himself of this often when he comes across something harmful or toxic.

“Sometimes, it feels like people post negativity just to provoke others. If we show that it doesn’t affect us, chances are they’ll eventually stop. The reality is, being in the public eye means this isn’t just about pride, it’s my livelihood. This is my bread and butter! Anything negative attached to my name can be extremely damaging. A little kindness and consideration go a long way.”