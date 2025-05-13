DELORES | Cape Town is good but the Eastern Cape is better
Road trip south reveals small-town charm and Karoo delights
I am heading south, assisting the dorter to semigrate. Cape Town truly is one of the greatest cities in the world. It is creative and progressive, but where do many of this city’s hipster travellers want to go? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.