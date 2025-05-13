'I will not allow this to pass without consequence' — Minnie Dlamini to pursue legal action against MacG

Minnie took to her timeline on Tuesday responding to MacG's apology.
She said she had never made negative statements about the podcaster and was emotionally affected by his comments.
“Over the past few weeks, I have watched in disbelief and deep pain as my name, body and dignity were dragged through the mud of public discourse, triggered by the vile, humiliating and inexcusable comments made by Mukwevho on his podcast.
“This is not about ego — this is about systemic misogyny. While I have chosen not to dignify the specifics with a response, I must emphasise there is nothing entertaining or provocative about weaponising a woman's body for clout, commentary or so-called content. What occurred was not banter — it was a grotesque and deeply harmful violation of my dignity, humanity and constitutional rights as a woman.”
Minnie said she had received an apology from the Podcast and Chill legal team but felt it was too little to late.
“An apology, offered only after the damage is done and reputations are on the line, is not a meaningful act of accountability, especially when it comes from a platform that has made misogyny part of its brand. This was not a lapse in judgment. It was a reflection of values consistently displayed and defended by the show and its host.
“To apologise now, only when public pressure threatens their image, is to centre their own reputational damage rather than the trauma inflicted on others. And so I must say clearly: words without [genuine] accountability are hollow. I will continue to pursue legal recourse. As a public figure and a mother I must act not only for myself but for every woman whose dignity is violated in the name of content and entertainment.”
Minnie thanked those who showed her support.
“It's about every woman who has ever been publicly degraded, digitally humiliated or silenced through shame. This moment has again spotlighted the disturbing normalisation of misogyny in the entertainment industry and online platforms. We need systemic change.
“We need accountability and we must decide what sort of public discourse we are willing to defend — or dismantle. I am a mother, a daughter and a sister. This episode has caused harm not only to me but to those closest to me. Innocent people. That said, I will not allow this to pass without consequence. Because it's not just about my name — it's about protecting the dignity of women everywhere.”
'I will not allow this to pass without consequence' — Minnie Dlamini to pursue legal action against MacG
'There is nothing entertaining or provocative about weaponising a woman's body for clout'
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Minnie Dlamini has broken her silence regarding podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho making derogatory statements about her.
The controversy began when MacG suggested the media personality's private parts could have an unpleasant smell when discussing her break-up with plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, questioning her ability to “keep a man”.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill on Monday, MacG said he wanted to put the issue behind him and extend an olive branch to the media personality.
“I apologise, first and foremost to all the female chillers and women in general in South Africa I might have offended with that comment. That was not the intention. We never say things to offend people.
“I extend an invite to Minnie Dlamini to the show. You are more than welcome to come. This thing started on the podcast, let's end it on the podcast. She said some things, I said some things. Let's squash it once and for all.”
