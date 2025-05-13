‘Let’s squash it’ — MacG issues an apology to Minnie Dlamini

In a surprise turn of events, Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho has issued an apology to media personality Minnie Dlamini for his derogatory statements about her.
The controversy began when MacG suggested the media personality's private parts could have an unpleasant smell when discussing her breakup with plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, questioning her ability to "keep a man".
On Monday, during the recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said he wanted to put the issue behind him and extend an olive branch.
"I want to apologise, first and foremost to all the female chillers, and women in general in SA I might have offended with that comment. That was not the intention. We never say things to offend people,
"I want to extend an invite to Minnie Dlamini to the show. You are more than welcome to come. This thing started on the podcast, lets end it on the podcast. She said some things, I said some things. Let's squash it once and for all."
Many people and organisations have condemned his behaviour and criticised him for using offensive language towards women.
A statement shared by Women For Change expressed concern over the harmful narratives promoted on the platform which they believe perpetuate toxic masculinity, victim-blaming and blatant misogyny.
"Women For Change is deeply disturbed by the misogynistic and degrading remarks made by MacG on his podcast regarding Minnie Dlamini. His comments are not only vile and dehumanising but also reflect the deeply rooted toxic masculinity that continues to endanger and humiliate women in SA," read the statement.
"MacG’s podcast has consistently promoted harmful narratives disguised as entertainment, spreading sexual innuendos, encouraging victim-blaming and perpetuating blatant misogyny. His platform is no longer only controversial, it is dangerous. It contributes to a culture that sees women as objects, mocks their pain and reinforces patriarchal values, all while amplifying these views to millions of listeners each week."
