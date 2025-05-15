'It’s a year since I’ve been singing after stroke' — Lira marks a milestone

Lira is beaming with pride as she marks a milestone since making her musical comeback.
In 2022, the singer travelled to Germany for a performance but suffered a stroke that affected her ability to communicate. After undergoing treatment led by “the best medical team available”, she healed and made a return to the music scene in May last year.
Taking to Instagram recently, Lira, whose real name is Lerato Molapo, reflected on her journey.
“The first time I performed in a public space at last year’s Mother’s Day celebration at Nirox Foundation with the Johannesburg Philharmonic with Maleh, May 12 2024. It’s a year since I’ve been singing post stroke.”
Recounting the experience of her first performance at Bassline in Johannesburg, Lira spoke about how happy she was to showcase her talent again and continue her legacy.
“This was surreal. I never thought I would be singing so soon. I’ve worked hard but there’s times when the progress was slow. Now I know you can achieve anything you put your mind to, just do the work daily. I’m proud of myself. I’m experiencing the season of being proud of myself. It was emotional, I cried many tears and I released much. Tears of pride, joy and triumph.”
