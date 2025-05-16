Actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson has been announced as the guest judge for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 pageant.
She will join a panel of six judges, including Miss Zimbabwe-Diaspora 2017 Roseanna Hall, prominent Pan African executive banker George Nheweyembwa, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 Brooke Bruk Jackson, award-winning luxury travel content creator and blogger Paloma Mlunjwana, former supermodel Tsungai Makwanya and respected figure in the arts community Zak Hawa.
The organisation described Ferguson as “a true role model whose legacy inspires women across Africa”.
She is a renowned actress, producer, filmmaker and businesswoman known for her role as Karabo Moroka on Generations and Harriet Khoza on The Queen.
Ferguson and her late husband Shona produced shows including The Throne through their production company Ferguson Films. The 57-year-old is also a businesswoman in the lifestyle and self-care industry.
The nine finalists will compete for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe title at Harare’s Hippodrome on May 17.
Connie Ferguson named as guest judge for Miss Universe Zimbabwe
Journalist
Image: connie_ferguson
Actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson has been announced as the guest judge for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 pageant.
She will join a panel of six judges, including Miss Zimbabwe-Diaspora 2017 Roseanna Hall, prominent Pan African executive banker George Nheweyembwa, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 Brooke Bruk Jackson, award-winning luxury travel content creator and blogger Paloma Mlunjwana, former supermodel Tsungai Makwanya and respected figure in the arts community Zak Hawa.
The organisation described Ferguson as “a true role model whose legacy inspires women across Africa”.
She is a renowned actress, producer, filmmaker and businesswoman known for her role as Karabo Moroka on Generations and Harriet Khoza on The Queen.
Ferguson and her late husband Shona produced shows including The Throne through their production company Ferguson Films. The 57-year-old is also a businesswoman in the lifestyle and self-care industry.
The nine finalists will compete for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe title at Harare’s Hippodrome on May 17.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos