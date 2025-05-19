It has been 12 years since renowned radio and TV presenter Vuyo Mbuli died — but the wound is fresh in his widow's memory.
Vuyo died on May 19 2013 at the age of 46 after collapsing in the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein while watching a rugby match.
His wife Savita shared a picture of herself with her partner, reflecting on life without him.
"Twelve years since the passing of my dearest Thando. And the voice of the doctor who confirmed, 'We tried our best but we couldn’t save him,' is remembered so vividly," she said.
"So much has happened since, but what remains is that you are the best we’ve ever had. AI [artificial intelligence] says this is how you would have looked like, while we remember your youthfulness on the first broadcast of Morning Live. Continue to rest in heavenly peace, Myenam. We all miss you."
‘So much has happened’: Savita Mbuli reflects on 12 years without Vuyo
Image: Instagram/ Savita Mbuli
