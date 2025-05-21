Television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane is living in fear after an alleged attempt on her life.
Tebogo released a statement saying she has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and feels emotionally broken after the incident.
In a statement, Tebogo said: “I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as my family and I continue to heal from a deeply traumatic experience.
“We are still carrying the weight of what happened, living with the emotional impact and ongoing effects of PTSD. This journey has been hard, but I think it’s best to let the law take its course.”
She continued: “One of the hardest parts of this entire experience has been facing the people who were with me that night, the ones who were hurt alongside me.
“I have had to find the strength to express my sorrow to their families and to live with the pain that they were affected because of a situation tied to me. It’s something that stays with me every day. Despite everything, I remain incredibly grateful to the family for showing me grace and compassion and not placing blame where there is already so much hurt. I will continue to pray for them and support their healing too.”
Actress Tebogo Thobejane says she's living in fear after 'attempt on her life'
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
