BCM GIG GUIDE | What’s on the fun menu

FRIDAY 23
Join an electrifying trio: Rob Thompson (guitar and vocals), Kerry Hiles (bass) and Kristo Zondagh (drums) as they pay tribute to legendary blues and rock icons at the Guild Theatre. From early 20th-century blues pioneers like John Lee Hooker, Elmore James and Albert King, to trailblazers such as Jimi Hendrix, Joe Bonamassa and Jeff Beck, and modern legends like Dan Patlansky, ZZ Top and Gary Clark Jr, this performance celebrates the evolution and soul of blues rock. Tickets available at Computicket for R400 per person, R120 for a single show.
SATURDAY 24
Abbotsford Christian School is hosting its annual market day at 9am. Link FM live broadcast, SA National Blood Service on site for those who wish to donate blood. Entertainment, fun-filled day for the whole family. Entry fee R5
Adventure race: Bravecto Yellowsands Adventure Race & Trail Runs at Yellowsands Resort from 8am to 2pm, 25km Adventure Race including MTB, trail running, and more, 5km and 8km trail run a separate event. All proceeds go to the Furry Godmother. For more info contact: 043-734-3043.
Turquoise for the elderly: Food & Fun Festival at Kennersley Park, 104 Bonza Bay Road. Start the day with a fun walk through the beautiful cottage gardens from 8-10am, festival market from 10am-3pm. Live music, delicious food, local art, stalls and fun activities. Entry fee R5. Wear turquoise to show your support. For more information, contact Magie on 072-736-6130
The heavyweights: Spend an evening with some of the funniest guys in Mzansi — JamJam The Comedian, Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Carvin H Goldstone and Rob Van Vuuren at the Guild Theatre. Tickets for R200 per person and R350 for a couple at https://www.quicket.co.za
SUNDAY 25
The story of Eva Cassidy: Be a part of the audience at this well-executed, live music documentary — performed by Melanie Baumeister, Studio 42, Sedgefield. R400 per person or R120 for single show. Tickets available at Computicket
MONDAY 26
Wine and dine: Wine and biltong pairing at the East London Golf Club for R295 per person at 6pm for 6.30pm. Bookings essential: marketing@elgc.co.za or contact 043-735-4286
FRIDAY
Golf Day: Clarendon Primary School is hosting a golf day at the Olivewood Golf Club. Four-ball at R3,500 includes meal, green fee and cart. Shotgun starts at 11.30am. Register at clarendonptaevents@gmail.com or contact Sheldon on 071-892-6782
SATURDAY
Boots united: Hudson Park Schools — Rugby legends supporting hockey dreams. Get ready to see Springbok heroes Morne Steyn, Brent Russell, Butch James and SuperSport host Sam Ludidi lace up their boots in support of the next generation of hockey stars and enjoy an exclusive auction and live entertainment at CFAO Mobility Pre-owned, Commercial Road, Arcadia from 6.30pm-11pm. Book your table at bit.ly/BootsUnited. 10 guests per table Each ticket includes a delicious three-course meal. Table sponsorship options: Gold Table R7,500 (R750 per person), Silver Table R6,000 (R600 per person), Bronze Table: R4,500 (R450 per person).
BCM GIG GUIDE | What’s on the fun menu
Image: FACEBOOK
