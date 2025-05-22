A diehard fan of Big Zulu has taken her loyalty to the next level by having the rapper's face tattooed on her calf.
The dedication has left the rapper touched and speechless.
Big Zulu, known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, took to Instagram to share a picture of the tattoo with the caption; “I don't know what to say, this is another type of love.”
IN PICS | Fan shows Big Zulu love with inked portrait of the rapper
Image: Instagram/ Big Zulu
