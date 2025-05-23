Friday marks three years since Jamie Bartlett died and his family remains distraught over the sudden loss of the actor.
Jamie, who was popularly known for his David Genaro character in Rhythm City, died on May 23 2022 aged 55 after suffering cardiac arrest.
Jamie's ex-wife actress Camilla Waldman, who has a son with the late star, took to her timeline honouring him on his death anniversary.
“Dear Jamie Bartlett, we remember you, friend. It has been three years since you left. We remember you, as a son, a brother, a father, a partner, a cousin, a friend, an actor. One of the last books I knew you to be reading was CS Lewis' Surprised by Joy. In God's book, endings are preludes to new beginnings. May you now, Jamie, be surprised by joy. You are missed,” she wrote.
Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife actress Camilla Waldman remembers the late star on his death anniversary
