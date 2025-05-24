A VINE TIME | Black-owned Visio Vintners holds its own against any competition

The story of Visio Vintners in Stellenbosch shows how an initiative to empower workers and foster black ownership in the long white-dominated wine industry can deliver meaningful impact and wines that stand on their own merits against the competition.
The winery was launched in 2018 through a partnership between the Kleine Zalze Empowerment Trust and Kleine Zalze Wines, with the trust holding the majority share for the beneficiaries, black employees of Kleine Zalze.
The collaboration focuses on skills transfer in wine farming, farm management, winemaking and marketing, to build a credible and sustainable wine business that profits employees and their families.
While the Visio team are mentored by the Kleine Zalze management and cellarmaster RJ Botha, it is a separate business entity with a management agreement with Kleine Zalze.
“It’s exciting to see the progress we have made, with the wines gaining ground in local retail and restaurants, winning awards, and securing a UK distribution partner with export orders to the UK, Norway and Poland.
“We are putting our hearts into the success of Visio because we believe in the vision and the benefits that ownership holds for the future,” Visio marketing coordinator Anesca Achilles, herself a beneficiary of the trust, said.
The trustees and Kleine Zalze’s management agree they are in this for the long haul rather than applying a “quick fix” solution.
Visio Vintners is different to other “empowerment brands”, which are often a “side project” for employees, buying in grapes and creating a brand and label that are an offshoot of the main brand, Kleine Zalze general manager Carina Gouws says.
“Visio Vintners has their own vineyards, leased by the trust from Stellenbosch Municipality, which they have replanted to ensure plant health and quality grapes.
“That came at a big cost, but was essential to meet the goal of producing quality wines and a sustainable brand that stands on its own.”
Visio has its own dedicated winemaker in Hanrie Ferreira, to ensure that the wines have their own stamp of character.
“Our first point of departure was that we didn’t want to make a ‘baby Klein Zalze’ but rather to explore a different style, making wines that are elegant and characterful and deliver exceptional quality for the price for the modern consumer,” she said.
Ferreira is especially excited about Visio’s flagship Alliance red blend (R365), the “breakout star” that has established the brand’s credibility, with the maiden 2022 vintage scoring 4.5* in Platter’s in 2025 and a 92-point rating from UK Master of Wine Tim Atkin.
Led by cabernet sauvignon and cab franc, with splashes of shiraz and pinotage for spice and savouriness, the wine has aromatic fresh herbal notes, with cedar spice and inky dark berries, ripe plumminess and a lovely lingering spicy finish. Definite ageing potential.
At the entry point to Visio, there’s a sauvignon blanc and a cinsault rosé (R99) and a pinotage and a cab sauv (R120), with a golden thread of softness, easy drinking character, wrapped around flavourful complexity — and great quality for value.
The sauvignon blanc is distinctly Stellenbosch — fresh and lightly tropical, gentle acidity tying soft fruit and herby notes together, with a mouthwatering mineral finish.
The cinsault rosé is bright, fresh and crunchy, brimming with cherries and strawberries, balanced with a touch of warm spice.
The pinotage is voluptuous, with a velvety texture over deep rich fruit and savouriness.
The cabernet sauvignon is medium-bodied with sour cherries and blueberries, with a touch of dark chocolate and typical cab mint and herbal notes, chalky minerality and cocoa powder lingering on the finish. Soft tannins woven through a well-balanced and flavoursome wine with structure.
These are wines that can hold their own against any competition, not for the feel-good factor of worker empowerment — as much as that is a good thing to be celebrated — but as quality wines in their own right.
Prices given for the Visio range are at Preston’s in Main Rd, Walmer, currently the exclusive local stockist.
