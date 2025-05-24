GARDEN ROUTE | From seahorses ... to whales and winter specials

My first memory and encounter with a seahorse came in a capsule and it was a plaything for my children.
The capsule got popped in water and then out of it emerged a tiny foam seahorse, and other little sea creatures.
It wasn’t until I came to Knysna that I found out seahorses do exist for real.
This endangered species lives in our Garden Route estuaries, making this part of the world quite unique.
Just don’t think you are going to find one easily in the world because for the last 10 years I have been peering into the lagoon to see one, but I have never found sight or sound of one.
I know of people who have, but it’s a rare sighting.
That’s why when SANParks restocked its educational display tank in April the tiny creatures were greeted with much fanfare.
Locals take their children to see them and visiting this tank is a bucket-list item for foreigners who know about them.
The endangered Knysna seahorse (Hippocampus capensis) lives happily in this educational display tank at the South African National Parks (SANParks) office on Thesen Island, Knysna.
This initiative to keep them in captivity forms part of SANParks’ ongoing efforts to raise awareness about this unique species and to strengthen conservation education in the Garden Route National Park.
It is also to educate people about the threats they face in the wild including habitat degradation and pollution.
This Thesen Island SANParks office is one of the few locations in SA permitted to house and display captive Knysna seahorses.
This seahorse is found naturally only in three estuaries in the world, Swartvlei (near Sedgefield), Knysna and Keurbooms (Plett) — all located within the Garden Route.
The tank was restocked because the educational permit allows for the housing of up to 50 adult seahorses and the tank population had declined significantly in recent years, with fewer than three breeding pairs remaining by early 2024.
The decline was primarily due to natural ageing, as most of the seahorses had exceeded their typical lifespan of five years.
As part of a one-off restocking effort, SANParks researchers introduced six young adult seahorses from the Knysna Estuary to boost the tank’s breeding population and enhance genetic diversity.
This is in line with SANParks’ Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) standing permit from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE) in conjunction with an exemption issued under the Marine Living Resource Act (MLRA) which stipulates the maximum numbers allowed to be stocked in the display tank and the specified conditions.
These new additions are already contributing to improved breeding success, with recent signs of spawning offering hope for a sustainable, self-sustaining population in the display tank, SANParks reports.
Seahorses got their name from the ancient Greek word “Hippocampus,” which combines “hippos” (horse) and “kampos” (sea monster or sea animal).
This name refers to their distinctive horse-like head shape.
If you live here and haven’t seen them (forget about finding them in the wild) you need to see them at least once — and it’s a great outing if you have visitors.
On that note, the Plett Ocean Festival takes place again from July 4 to July 13.
“Observe, Conserve, Preserve”, is the theme of the fest taking place for the fourth year.
The aim here is for people of all ages to learn more about the ocean.
Rock pools come under the microscope, there are all sorts of talks on various sea creatures from whales to seals, there are plenty of activities and excursions for adults and children, ocean art workshops, you name it.
A highlight will be the “Ocean Aweh-ness Kids Club” which will kick off again as part of the young learner educational programme.
The “Black Mermaid Foundation” educational underwater workshops, where local children get sand between their toes in partnership with the Adopt-a-Swimmer organisation, opens up a whole new world of possibility for their futures.
The Plett Ocean Festival is anchored around the Marine Science Symposium hosted from the Beacon Island Resort.
A key objective of the symposium is to lead the discourse on ocean observation, conservation, preservation and action, both locally and in a broader sense.
Researchers, marine biologists, oceanographers and conservationists will share their knowledge with guests during the fest.
Of particular interest this year will be the latest updates on the Cape fur seal population and the rabies outbreak.
Whales will be a hot topic since by then they will have arrived in the bay making their grand entrance breaching, lobtailing and spy-hopping.
Ocean Blue Adventures reported on May 8 having seen the orcas back in the bay.
The Plett Board Riders’ Association is proud to present the Wedge Classic Surf & Bodyboarding Contest taking place from July 7 to 19 at Hobie Beach.
The full programme is available and tickets went on sale in May. Check out this link for more details www.plettoceanfestival.co.za.
Then if you are coming to the Garden Route in the winter, there are really excellent winter specials on accommodation at CapeNature.
From May until July 2025, select camping and glamping spots are 40% less.
Take scenic walks, embark on epic hikes, and stay over in unique, comfortable and cosy accommodation offerings.
CapeNature Garden Route accommodation includes the Goukamma Nature Reserve and charming self-catering cottages with wood-fired hot tubs and a choice of lodges tucked between the forest and the dunes — ideal for friends, families and couple.
The Keurbooms Nature Reserve is a 10-sleeper perfect for a group of friends or family.
It’s one of my favourites because you need to canoe about 7km up the Keurbooms River to reach the accommodation and once you are there you are truly in nature.
Then if you want to literally own a beach, the Robberg Nature Reserve is home to the one-of-a-kind Fountain Shack.
You hike to this hut which sleeps up to eight guests. It’s also ideal for small groups of hikers or families and an unforgettable experience.
Treat yourself to winter bliss at any of CapeNature’s reserve. Email reservation.alert@capenature.co.za for more information.
GARDEN ROUTE | From seahorses ... to whales and winter specials
Focus on the Garden Route falls on sea creatures and water activities
