The countdown to the Hollywoodbets Durban July has begun and DJ Tira's Afrotainment team is gearing up for another spectacular year at the Afrotainment Mmarquee.
On July 5 the team will bring their unique blend of style and entertainment to the event, themed “Marvels of Mzansi”.
The Palesa hitmaker and the Afrotainment crew gathered recently at Avianto Hotel in Muldersdrift for a stunning photo shoot to kickstart their journey to the much-anticipated opulent event.
DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi, singers Zee Nxumalo, Mawhoo, DJ Maphorisa, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, donned bright-coloured garments, setting the tone for an unforgettable event.
For Gugu the Durban July has become a cherished tradition.
“It went from an idea. From the smallest photo shoot to what we do now. It's been years — and each year this day is the most important,” she said, highlighting the significance of the event.
WATCH | DJ Tira sets the tone for Durban July with Mzansi's A-listers
Journalist
The countdown to the Hollywoodbets Durban July has begun and DJ Tira's Afrotainment team is gearing up for another spectacular year at the Afrotainment Mmarquee.
On July 5 the team will bring their unique blend of style and entertainment to the event, themed “Marvels of Mzansi”.
The Palesa hitmaker and the Afrotainment crew gathered recently at Avianto Hotel in Muldersdrift for a stunning photo shoot to kickstart their journey to the much-anticipated opulent event.
DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi, singers Zee Nxumalo, Mawhoo, DJ Maphorisa, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, donned bright-coloured garments, setting the tone for an unforgettable event.
For Gugu the Durban July has become a cherished tradition.
“It went from an idea. From the smallest photo shoot to what we do now. It's been years — and each year this day is the most important,” she said, highlighting the significance of the event.
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
This year marks 14 years of DJ Tira having his Afro marquee at the Durban July and he's built a reputation for doing it bigger and better. He says this year he is taking things up a notch.
“The love and passion for what I do [is what keeps me going]. I love entertainment, I love looking good. I love being a leader. I love showing the way. And now I am showing the way for Durban July, how to dress and how to look,” Tira said.
“We always work with who's hot. When it comes to the Afrotainment shoot, we always work with whose currently trending.”
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Mawhoo, who will be attending the event for the first time because she usually attends the after-parties, plans to dazzle with elegance. She advises first-time attendees to put their best foot forward too.
“Look good, look nice. It's not a competition, just wear something that's going to make you feel confident and that you'll be proud of,” she said.
Ashley Ogle, also a first-timer, is excited about her appearance.
“I think of it [the event] as glam and Zodwa Wabantu. Now it's going to be Ashley Wabantu. I'm looking forward to seeing all the looks.”
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos