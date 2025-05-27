There is no doubt that the country’s infrastructure has deteriorated significantly over the past decade, mostly due to consistent underinvestment, mismanagement and a lack of state capacity. Nonetheless, there are various infrastructure development scenarios for South Africa that, if applied correctly, could ensure a robust, sustainable and smart country by 2050.
In this issue we consider what is required in to obtain _nance for an infrastructure project and the role that green building principles play in this. In a similar vein, we look at how National Treasury’s recently revised regulations for public-private partnerships will help unlock private-sector expertise.
A key initiative underway is a partnership to spearhead our rail sector revival, offering hope for revitalising logistics and the overall economy. We also examine road maintenance, spatial planning, water and we take a look at where wind and hydropower lie in SA’s energy mix. While South Africa has its share of challenges, a lot of positive efforts are underway to _x broken systems, drive green infrastructure innovation, _nance better projects, and tweak the laws to enable greater private-sector expertise and funding for infrastructure.
Rodney Weidemann, Editor
FREE TO READ | Unpacking the keys to infrastructure development
Image: Supplied
There is no doubt that the country’s infrastructure has deteriorated significantly over the past decade, mostly due to consistent underinvestment, mismanagement and a lack of state capacity. Nonetheless, there are various infrastructure development scenarios for South Africa that, if applied correctly, could ensure a robust, sustainable and smart country by 2050.
In this issue we consider what is required in to obtain _nance for an infrastructure project and the role that green building principles play in this. In a similar vein, we look at how National Treasury’s recently revised regulations for public-private partnerships will help unlock private-sector expertise.
A key initiative underway is a partnership to spearhead our rail sector revival, offering hope for revitalising logistics and the overall economy. We also examine road maintenance, spatial planning, water and we take a look at where wind and hydropower lie in SA’s energy mix. While South Africa has its share of challenges, a lot of positive efforts are underway to _x broken systems, drive green infrastructure innovation, _nance better projects, and tweak the laws to enable greater private-sector expertise and funding for infrastructure.
Rodney Weidemann, Editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos