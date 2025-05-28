Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her failed marriage to Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee.
In a recent interview with Relebogile Mabotja on 702, the actress, who filed for divorce in 2019, spoke candidly about her failed marriage to the Superman hitmaker.
Enhle spoke about how she was a "single married woman" who had to raise their two children alone because Black Coffee often had to travel for work.
She said she knew it was going to be over when Black Coffee stepped out of their marriage.
"I'm proud of how I handled my marriage. I never cheated, not once, until the day I decided to leave because I could no longer take the punishment to myself. It's multi-layered. But my non-negotiable was children in a marriage. Once there were two children by two different women, I said, 'you don't love me". In fact, you're going to kill me," she said.
"I lost a lot of respect for my partner. I forgave him for the apologies I never got. I forgave myself."
This comes after Black Coffee's girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez recently shared images of herself with Black Coffee in 2019, sparking speculation that they may have started dating in the same year Enhle filed for divorce.
The new development has raised questions about the nature of Black Coffee's relationship with Victoria during his marriage to Enhle.
'I never cheated' — Enhle Mbali on her failed marriage with Black Coffee
'I lost a lot of respect for my partner. I forgave him for the apologies I never got'
