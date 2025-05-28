After 28 years on air, SABC2 and Word of Mouth Productions have announced the conclusion of the soapie Muvhango.
The brainchild of Duma ka Ndlovu, Muvhango made its debut on SABC2 on April 7 1997, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Edward, Catherine, Doobsie, Doris, Chief Azwindini, Thandaza, James, Mulalo, KK and the Royal family, who all became household names.
The final broadcast of Muvhango will take place on August 8 at 9pm. The longtime soapie will apparently be replaced by Pimville Queens, which will air from August 11 at 9pm, though the SABC has not confirmed this.
The soapie was introduced at a pivotal time when South Africa was transitioning from apartheid to becoming a democratic society, and most vernacular dramas at the time were in the majority dialects. Tshivenda was seen as a minority language, and the show was a vehicle to showcase the culture. Over its nearly three-decade run, it has introduced a range of memorable storylines that have impacted viewers.
SABC bids farewell to 'Muvhango'
Household favourite soapie ran for nearly three decades and made Tshivenda popular
Entertainment reporter
Muvhango creator and executive producer Duma ka Ndlovu said: “Muvhango gave an opportunity to an ignored language that has become one of the most celebrated languages in South Africa now. It has been a privilege and an honour to create moments on television, where marginalised languages were at the centre of it all.”
Acting group executive for video entertainment Lala Tuku added: “For almost 30 years, Muvhango has been a pillar of SABC2's programming and a beloved part of South African television history. More than just a drama, Muvhango has been the champion of language, culture, identity and national pride — inspiring, entertaining, educating and uniting audiences across South Africa.
“As the television landscape continues to evolve, SABC2 looks forward to ushering in a new era of storytelling, one that builds on this incredible legacy by continuing to reflect the rich tapestry of South African life.”
