Award-winning rapper Big Zulu's celebrity soccer tournament is to move to a bigger venue.
Big Zulu, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, rose to fame after releasing the single Donsa Nkabi in 2016. He signed a record deal with Universal Music in 2015 and released his debut album Ushun Wenkabi and then Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe.
It is believed Big Zulu is in talks with the Moses Mabhida Stadium to host his celebrity soccer tournament in July and a source close to him suggests the talks are at an advanced stage.
TshisaLIVE contacted the Inkabi Nation founder.
“We were looking at hosting this year's tournament at Moses Mabhida, but the talks haven't been concluded yet. If we get an approval, that would be great for us members of the creative arts,” he said.
During a recent Podcast and Chill interview with Mac G, Big Zulu alluded that he'll be venturing into the clothing business.
“The plans for opening in September are in place, as it'll be heritage month and that's also what [I'm] excited about, but just looking at getting the best location for my shop so we can get the business up and running,” Big Zulu told TshisaLIVE.
Big Zulu gives update on his celebrity soccer tournament and shop
