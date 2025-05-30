RECIPE | Soup vs curry vs stew: hearty dishes to keep you warm in winter

Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) beef lard or oil
2-3 rashers of streaky bacon, chopped (optional) or ½ smoked sausage (chorizo or Kielbasa, a polish smoked sausage), sliced
1 large onion, chopped
1 bunch leeks, washed and sliced (or use two onions)
2-3 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped
500g beef shin (use any forequarter cut, but make sure to remove the excess fat), cut into cubes. Save the bones to add to the soup
10ml (2 tsp) flour, seasoned with salt and pepper
30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) paprika (or use half smoked and half ordinary paprika)
1 large carrot, peeled and sliced, optional
1 green or red pepper (or both), cored and chopped
1 punnet white or brown mushrooms, sliced, optional
4 large red tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
15ml (1 tbsp) tomato purée
A few sprigs of marjoram, leaves only
30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) paprika (I use one teaspoon of smoked paprika and half a teaspoon of ordinary paprika. This isn’t traditional but adds a smoky flavour)
10ml (2 tsp) caraway seeds, lightly crushed to bring out the flavour
2 litres (8 cups) beef stock, plus extra
15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar
1-2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed, optional
To serve:
Sour cream, optional
Fronds of fresh dill or fennel, optional
Method:
- In a large pot preheat the lard or oil and fry the bacon until crispy, if using. Add the onion and leeks, fry until just softening, then add the garlic. Add the beef to the pan, sprinkle with seasoned flour and paprika. Let everything turn to brown all over, then add the carrot, peppers and mushrooms. Fry until just softening.
- Add the tomatoes, purée, marjoram and caraway seeds and stir through until fragrant.
- Pour over the stock and vinegar and cook for 1 ½ hours until the meat and vegetables are very tender, adding more stock if necessary.
- If using the potatoes, add to soup and cook until just tender but not falling apart.
- Serve in a warm bowl topped with a blob of sour cream and a frond of dill or fennel.
RECIPE | Soup vs curry vs stew: hearty dishes to keep you warm in winter
From a beef and beer stew to a vegan or meaty goulash, take a swing at these steamy dishes to help you thaw out this season
Image: Toby Murphy
BEEF 'N STEW WITH ROOT VEGGIE MASH
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1kg beef chuck, cut into chunks
30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
2 onions, finely chopped
340ml beer
500ml (2 cups) beef stock
2 bay leaves
30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
10ml (2 tsp) sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Root veggie mash:
1kg diced mixed root vegetables (such as carrots, turnips and potatoes)
100g butter
125ml (½ cup) milk
Method:
CURRIED TRIPE
Image: Supplied
Serves 6
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) canola oil
2 medium onions, chopped
½ green pepper, chopped
2 medium potatoes, cut into 1.5cm cubes
30ml (2 tbsp) medium curry powder
1 clove garlic, crushed
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
400g can crushed tomatoes
1kg pre-cooked ox tripe
Salt and ground black pepper taste
10ml (2 tsp) smooth apricot jam
Method
VEGETARIAN GOULASH
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) vegetable oil
100g plant-based sausage, sliced, or smoky plant-based flavouring (I like the Linda McCartney vegetarian chorizo and red pepper sausages)
1 large onion, chopped
1 bunch leeks, washed and sliced (or use two onions)
2-3 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped
30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) paprika (or use half smoked and half ordinary paprika)
1 large carrot, peeled and sliced, optional
1 green or red pepper (or both), cored and chopped
1 punnet white or brown mushrooms, sliced, optional
4 large red tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
15ml (1 tbsp) tomato purée
A few sprigs of marjoram, leaves only
10ml (2 tsp) caraway seeds, lightly crushed to bring out the flavour
1½-2 litres (6 cups) vegetable stock, plus extra
15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) Marmite or other vegetable extract
30ml (2 tbsp) nutritional yeast flakes
15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar
1-2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed, optional
To serve:
Sour cream, optional
Fronds of fresh dill or fennel, optional
Method:
All recipes previously featured in the Sunday Times food section.
