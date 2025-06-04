EMBO Festival to celebrate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela through music, culture and debate

Soweto is about to come alive with the rhythms of resistance and the power of voice as the City of Johannesburg prepares to host the EMBO Festival, a two-day celebration honouring the legacy of one of South Africa’s most iconic freedom fighters: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Taking place on Saturday at the Soweto Theatre, this festival is more than just a cultural event; it’s a bold reimagining of how history can be remembered, retold and reclaimed.
This year's theme places Madikizela-Mandela’s Xhosa heritage and fearless activism at the centre of a powerful programme that fuses debate, live music and historical reflection.
The event will feature artists such as Medudutsane Basadi, Lungiswa Plaatjies and Mr Vee Sholo.
EMBO, meaning “origin” or “source”, is a project with a purpose: to move the stories of African heroes from the margins into the heart of public consciousness. Through an Afrocentric lens, the festival aims to unearth histories that have been overshadowed by colonial narratives, presenting them in vibrant and meaningful ways to a new generation.
This year’s programme is especially focused on decolonising education. The festival will kick off with a panel debate led by female high school students, exploring the theme “Decolonising the Education System”. The students will take centre stage to challenge Eurocentric curricula and call for a reorientation towards African knowledge systems and cultural identity.
Whether you're a music lover, a cultural enthusiast or someone eager to dive deeper into South Africa’s rich heritage, EMBO Festival 2025 is an experience not to be missed. It's more than a concert or a conversation — it’s a call to remember, rethink and rise.
