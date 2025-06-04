Eyadini hitmaker Manqonqo has broken his silence about the harsh realities he’s faced with after allegedly being cheated by his former record label — a betrayal he says cost him millions and left him struggling to make ends meet.
Born Mlungisi Buthelezi, the artist shot to fame in 2018 with the wildly popular single Eyadini, featuring Dason and Saviour Gee. The track became a nationwide anthem, becoming runner-up in SABC’s Song of the Year. But behind the chart success, the Durban-born singer said he was sinking financially.
In an interview on The Basement Podcast with Flymotion, Manqonqo revealed the extent of the alleged exploitation, saying his former label pocketed the royalties while he lived hand-to-mouth.
“The painful part was watching their lives change while mine remained stuck. I later found out they were helping themselves to my royalties. At the time, the only income I had was from gigs, while they were living large,” he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Folweni native opened up about the devastating effect the situation has had on his personal life.
“I’ve hit rock bottom. I’m living at my parents’ house, trying to support my siblings the best I can. My family is helping me survive.”
Despite the setback, Manqonqo is not giving up. He’s using the hard lesson to prepare for a comeback.
“I haven’t stopped recording or working on business plans. I’ll be back. This time, proper procedures will be followed. I’m coming back stronger,” he promised.
Fans are already rallying behind him, with many hoping to see Manqonqo reclaim his place in the South African music scene — this time, on his own terms.
'They helped themselves to my royalties', alleges Manqonqo
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Eyadini hitmaker Manqonqo has broken his silence about the harsh realities he’s faced with after allegedly being cheated by his former record label — a betrayal he says cost him millions and left him struggling to make ends meet.
Born Mlungisi Buthelezi, the artist shot to fame in 2018 with the wildly popular single Eyadini, featuring Dason and Saviour Gee. The track became a nationwide anthem, becoming runner-up in SABC’s Song of the Year. But behind the chart success, the Durban-born singer said he was sinking financially.
In an interview on The Basement Podcast with Flymotion, Manqonqo revealed the extent of the alleged exploitation, saying his former label pocketed the royalties while he lived hand-to-mouth.
“The painful part was watching their lives change while mine remained stuck. I later found out they were helping themselves to my royalties. At the time, the only income I had was from gigs, while they were living large,” he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Folweni native opened up about the devastating effect the situation has had on his personal life.
“I’ve hit rock bottom. I’m living at my parents’ house, trying to support my siblings the best I can. My family is helping me survive.”
Despite the setback, Manqonqo is not giving up. He’s using the hard lesson to prepare for a comeback.
“I haven’t stopped recording or working on business plans. I’ll be back. This time, proper procedures will be followed. I’m coming back stronger,” he promised.
Fans are already rallying behind him, with many hoping to see Manqonqo reclaim his place in the South African music scene — this time, on his own terms.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos