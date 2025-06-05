Five minutes with Sosoboy Fosho on proving Afro Trap is fit for world stage

Sosoboy Fosho is on a mission to cement his name in the entertainment industry.
He has a background in radio presenting but is well-known as a director, composer, author and vocalist from Mdantsane, East London. The first song he recorded was Gangster Gangster with DJ Ligwa & Siyanda which received much acclaim.
As he prepares for his newest release, Sosoboy, whose real name is Sonwabile Madonela, plans to go international with his isiXhosa-Trap. His sound is a fusion of hip-hop, R&B and Afropop, which he describes as Afro Trap.
His new single Mine went viral on social media after it was featured on the soundtrack of e.tv's House of Zwide. Ahead of its official release, the rapper spoke to TshisaLIVE about his journey in the industry:
Where did you get the name Sosoboy Fosho and what does it mean?
I got the name Sosoboy from my first group called Monday, then I added the Fosho to put my stamp of approval on it.
You could have chosen any genre — why Trap?
The melodies done on hard beats drive my passion, as I am able to deliver my heartfelt lyrics and still remain relevant to the current sound of music.
Who is your inspiration?
I am inspired a lot by Burna Boy and the way he was able to penetrate the world market by being his authentic self. I hope I can do the same using my own unique language and style.
When did you realise that music was your gift?
I have always known and embraced it from a young age. I was just not always aware that it would come with incredible challenges.
What are some of the challenges you have faced and how did you overcome them?
It is helping people and putting them on a platform and they don't plough back to me or return the favour to me or someone else. That is discouraging. However, we live and we learn.
What’s in the pipeline for you?
I am working on completing my EP titled Pink Roses which will follow soon after the release of the song Mine. I am not yet sure about who I would like to feature.
