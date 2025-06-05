EFF leader Julius Malema has conveyed his condolences to the family of the late actor Presley Chweneyagae.
The 40-year-old award-winning actor died on May 27 from natural causes after experiencing sudden respiratory challenges.
Malema visited Chweneyagae's home on Wednesday in Pretoria North to pay his respects. He was accompanied by party members, including EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga and other leaders from the provincial structure.
Speaking to the media after his visit, Malema remembered Chweneyagae for his talent and humility.
“We are here to send our condolences to the family. Presley was a very good actor and put South Africa on the international map when the movie Tsotsi won an Oscar. We started to appreciate that we have talent in our country,” Malema said.
“He was a very good role model; he had talent, and a lot of young people looked up to him. He interacted with people with such ease. He didn't throw his weight around if you found him at social events. Though he had a strong presence, he didn't behave like a typical celebrity who looked down on people. That's what brought us here. When a man has been good to you, you have to be there during difficult times.”
He assured the family that the party would be there to support them through this difficult time.
“We told them that they're not alone. If they need anything, they should be able to shout, and we'll see where we can assist as the EFF.
“When a brother like that passes on, especially at the age of 40, it should be a concern for us to come and hear it from the family as to what happened.”
Chweneyagae's first memorial service was held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng on Tuesday. The second one will be held at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday. His funeral service will take place at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday.
'Presley was a very good role model': Malema pays tribute to late actor
Journalist
Image: Freddy Mavunda
