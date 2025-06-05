Good Life Show serves inspiring mix for conscious eaters and consumers
From a mesquite tree alternative to coffee and hypoallergenic camel’s milk — healthier options the name of the game
Camel’s milk, edible bowls and skincare made from by-products of the butchery industry were some of the fascinating alternatives to mainstream products at the Good Life Show which was held at the vast Cape Town International Convention Centre at the beginning of June...
