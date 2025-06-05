The memorial service for late actor Presley Chweneyagae is being held at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday.
The 40-year-old award-winning actor died on May 27 from natural causes after experiencing sudden respiratory challenges.
Chweneyagae's funeral service will take place at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday.
WATCH | Presley Chweneyagae memorial service in Pretoria
Courtesy of SABC
