WATCH | Presley Chweneyagae memorial service in Pretoria

By TimesLIVE - 05 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The memorial service for late actor Presley Chweneyagae is being held at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday.

The 40-year-old award-winning actor died on May 27 from natural causes after experiencing sudden respiratory challenges.

Chweneyagae's funeral service will take place at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday.

Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Pretoria
