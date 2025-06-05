Lifestyle

Why you should listen to your gut

This is your ‘second brain’ and what you eat plays a big role

Premium
By KATY ALLDERMAN - 05 June 2025

I’m pretty sure everyone has experienced that “gut feeling”...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Pretoria
Families torn apart as Nigeria's flood death toll rises | REUTERS