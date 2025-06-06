SA's top 10 most forgotten items in an Uber
The Uber lost and found index has released a list of some of the weirdest and most hilarious things South Africans have accidentally left behind in an Uber.
In the fast-paced digital world, cellphones and cameras topped the list as two of the most forgotten items left in an Uber.
Here are other items South Africans left behind:
- Keys
- Bags
- Wallets/ purses
- Glasses
- Headphones/ speakers
- Clothing
- Passports
- Vapes/ e-cigarettes
- Water bottles/ thermoses
Surprisingly, other people have left food behind as well. Groceries topped the list, followed by a pie, then tea, followed by cake and lastly oats.
“We don’t just eat with love; we forget with love too. Whether it was meant to be a midnight snack, office lunch, or gran’s lovingly packed leftovers,” the study said.
When trying to glam up on their way to a special occasion, South Africans have left things like lip gloss/lipstick, hair straighteners, wedding flowers, heels, veils and suits during that pre-wedding chaos.
Other items left include toys and sports gear, a portable inverter, an air fryer, a baby pram and a graduation gown.
Uber said this says a lot about South Africans.
“We’re a nation in motion. We’re vibrant, busy, always heading somewhere and sometimes our things can’t quite keep up. But if nothing else, this data proves we travel with intention: whether it's to celebrate, create, hustle, or heal.”
How to recover an item left in an Uber:
Open the Uber app
Tap ‘Account’
Tap ‘Trips’
Select the relevant ride
Tap ‘Find Lost Item’
Tap ‘I need to contact my driver’
Enter your number
Tap ‘Call’
TimesLIVE
