Lifestyle

Soup vs curry vs stew: hearty dishes to keep you warm in winter

From a beef and beer stew to a vegan or meaty goulash, take a swing at these steamy dishes to help you thaw out this season

Premium
By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 06 June 2025

BEEF 'N STEW WITH ROOT VEGGIE MASH..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Tsotsi' co-stars, filmmakers and friends pay tribute to Presley Chweneyage
US sanctions ICC judges; Rubio says court’s cases are ‘baseless and politicised’