Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Tsotsi' co-stars, filmmakers, family and friends pay tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

By Thabo Tshabalala and Lerato Maphoso - 06 June 2025

The memorial service for the late actor Presley Chweneyagae was held at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their final respects to the actor, who died on May 27 at the age of 40.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Tsotsi' co-stars, filmmakers and friends pay tribute to Presley Chweneyage
US sanctions ICC judges; Rubio says court’s cases are ‘baseless and politicised’