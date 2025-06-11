Lifestyle

Faf de Klerk and wife expect baby No 2

11 June 2025
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Journalist
Springbok rugby player Francois "Faf" De Klerk and his wife Mine are expecting their second child.
Springbok rugby player Francois "Faf" De Klerk and his wife Mine are expecting their second child.
Image: Instagram/ Francois Faf De Klerk

Springbok scrumhalf Francois “Faf” de Klerk and his wife Miné are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram video captioned: “Surprise. We’re growing the de Klerk team. Big sister duty: Pick the Faffie of our new teammate. Another girl on the way.”

The couple tied the knot in 2022. They welcomed their first child Remi-Ré in 2024.

The announcement came shortly after Faf wished Miné happy birthday in a heartfelt post.

“Thank you for everything you do for us. May God keep you safe this year and make all your dreams come true. Remi and I are truly blessed. Here’s to many more adventures together. I love you, my skat.”

Recently rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia announced they are also expecting their second child.

“Baby Etzebeth number two on the way. Can't wait to welcome our little wildflower girl.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Israel deports Greta Thunberg after seizing Gaza aid boat | REUTERS
How 'shark skin' coating helps aircraft reduce emissions | REUTERS