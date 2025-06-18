Mzansi’s has another crown to celebrate courtesy of 17-year-old Pearl Mathebula, who has brought home the Miss Teen Model International 2025 title.
The Limpopo-born beauty, who holds the title of Miss Teenager SA, dazzled judges in Lima, Peru on June 15, at a glitzy ceremony that saw contestants from across the globe competing for the coveted crown.
From her eloquent answers to her standout national costume, Pearl had the international panel and audience singing her praises.
“I am deeply honoured and grateful,” an emotional Pearl said in her acceptance speech.
“Representing South Africa and Limpopo on this international stage has been a dream come true. I look forward to using the platform to inspire other young women in our country to pursue their ambitions with courage and kindness.”
Pearl's journey started when she was crowned Miss Teenager SA in December, a title that recognised not only her beauty, but her drive, confidence and passion for youth empowerment.
She is the first South African to win Miss Teen Model International.
The Miss Teenager SA organisation congratulated her on social media, calling her “a shining symbol of South African empowerment and cultural pride on the global stage”.
SA’s Pearl Mathebula crowned Miss Teen Model International 2025 in Peru
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
