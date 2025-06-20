IN THE GARDEN | Plants of every stripe
These can create a touch of individuality with contrasts against solid colours
Stripes have told and continue to tell a different story depending on each of its role — whether in the predator world, outdated societal norms, history, fashion and in the garden...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.