National Arts Festival set to thrill with over 240 events

Dance lovers are in for a treat with a debut National Arts Festival outing for the newly formed Cape Ballet Africa, who will be performing their three-part ballet work SALT. Freshly acclaimed by audiences from KKNK and Suidoosterfees comes Kompoun, an “Afrikaaps” work that explores family trauma, and Die een wat bly, a dance work.

Eastern Cape stories are well represented, too — the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex will stage two Athol Fugard tributes to mark the passing of the legendary playwright, including The Island and Sizwe Banzi is Dead.

Among the many Eastern Cape shows that will be staged on the Fringe, Fountain of Love tells a musical tale rooted in Walmer Township, while Amabali Akhayo weaves isiXhosa storytelling into a contemporary exploration of identity. From the UK comes The Talent, a show about human voice in the age of machines. And from Sri Lanka and the Philippines comes Magic Maids, a tale of domesticity and witch hunts.

Family audiences will be drawn to Malo and the Moon Maiden, The Cirk’s latest vibrant and visual circus treat. Youth theatre organisation Assitej will also be bringing a collection of works for both children and teens this year, so there’s something for the whole family.