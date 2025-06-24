National Arts Festival set to thrill with over 240 events
Boasting everything from music and theatre to comedy and dance, this 11-day celebration of culture returns to Makhanda from June 26 to July 6. Book your tickets now
The Eastern Cape’s most anticipated cultural gathering, the National Arts Festival, returns to Makhanda from June 26 to July 6, offering 11 days of performance, debate, reflection and celebration.
With more than 240 events on the bill, audiences can expect a broad sweep of theatre, dance, music, visual art, comedy and conversation — featuring both emerging voices and celebrated names from SA and abroad.
This year’s programme premieres include new works from six Standard Bank Young Artists, a powerful new play titled Bridling by Nadia Davids, and Credo, a choral collaboration between the Kwantu Choir and the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra.
Dance lovers are in for a treat with a debut National Arts Festival outing for the newly formed Cape Ballet Africa, who will be performing their three-part ballet work SALT. Freshly acclaimed by audiences from KKNK and Suidoosterfees comes Kompoun, an “Afrikaaps” work that explores family trauma, and Die een wat bly, a dance work.
Eastern Cape stories are well represented, too — the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex will stage two Athol Fugard tributes to mark the passing of the legendary playwright, including The Island and Sizwe Banzi is Dead.
Among the many Eastern Cape shows that will be staged on the Fringe, Fountain of Love tells a musical tale rooted in Walmer Township, while Amabali Akhayo weaves isiXhosa storytelling into a contemporary exploration of identity. From the UK comes The Talent, a show about human voice in the age of machines. And from Sri Lanka and the Philippines comes Magic Maids, a tale of domesticity and witch hunts.
Family audiences will be drawn to Malo and the Moon Maiden, The Cirk’s latest vibrant and visual circus treat. Youth theatre organisation Assitej will also be bringing a collection of works for both children and teens this year, so there’s something for the whole family.
On the Fringe, theatre lovers can explore bold and personal storytelling and comedy fans can look forward to performances from Riaad Moosa, Conrad Koch and Chester Missing, KG Mokgadi, Stuart Taylor, Yaaseen Barnes, and others.
The National Youth Jazz Festival brings together a vibrant mix of young jazz talent and master musicians, while The Black Power Station pulses with hip-hop, jazz and dialogue in a space that celebrates artistic freedom and community. The Eastern Cape Showcase further amplifies local creativity across music, literature, craft and theatre.
Looking for a sociable spot in the sun? The Village Green will again be a hub of activity, featuring food, fashion, craft and a new pop-up stage offering free live performances.
Whether you’re planning a day visit or a longer stay, this year’s festival offers a chance to immerse yourself in the country’s creative spirit — right here in the Eastern Cape. Browse and book on the National Arts Festival website.
