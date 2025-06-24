Lifestyle

WATCH | A walk through Gupta properties before auction day

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 24 June 2025
No 5 Saxonwold Drive, a house once owned by the Gupta family during their controversial stay in South Africa.
No 5 Saxonwold Drive, a house once owned by the Gupta family during their controversial stay in South Africa.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Three properties formerly owned by the controversial Gupta family in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, are to be auctioned individually on Tuesday. Located within a single estate, the homes include a three-storey mansion, a single-storey house with three bedrooms and a 17-bedroom luxury dwelling.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day
COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...