The Black Coffee Foundation has come to the aid of community members in Mthatha after heavy rains and flooding left them destitute.
The floods in Mthatha left many residents without shelter, food and basic resources. Recognising the scale of the crisis, the foundation mobilised a coalition of partners and community supporters to provide essential relief to affected families.
The organisation partnered with Feed the Nation, the Hollywoodbets Foundation, Nando’s, Sompire, BidAir Cargo and NGL Logistics Group, to raise more than R500,000 to deliver supplies including food parcels, warm clothing, hygiene packs and other essentials.
“This is more than a relief effort; it’s a call to action for all of us to step up and support our communities in times of crisis,” said CEO of the Black Coffee Foundation, Black Coffee's sister Lungie Maphumulo.
“The Eastern Cape holds a deep significance not only for the foundation, but for the many people who call it home. We are grateful to our partners and to every person who donated towards the cause. Giving back isn’t only something we do, it’s who we are.”
Lungie urged more organisations to provide urgent relief and long-term support for those in need.
“We believe real impact comes through sustained action. The initiative is not a one-off campaign. It is part of our wider mission to continue showing up where it matters most. We understand the long road ahead for many families in Mthatha, and we intend to walk the road with them.”
Black Coffee Foundation raises more than R500k for Mthatha flood victims
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
The Black Coffee Foundation has come to the aid of community members in Mthatha after heavy rains and flooding left them destitute.
The floods in Mthatha left many residents without shelter, food and basic resources. Recognising the scale of the crisis, the foundation mobilised a coalition of partners and community supporters to provide essential relief to affected families.
The organisation partnered with Feed the Nation, the Hollywoodbets Foundation, Nando’s, Sompire, BidAir Cargo and NGL Logistics Group, to raise more than R500,000 to deliver supplies including food parcels, warm clothing, hygiene packs and other essentials.
“This is more than a relief effort; it’s a call to action for all of us to step up and support our communities in times of crisis,” said CEO of the Black Coffee Foundation, Black Coffee's sister Lungie Maphumulo.
“The Eastern Cape holds a deep significance not only for the foundation, but for the many people who call it home. We are grateful to our partners and to every person who donated towards the cause. Giving back isn’t only something we do, it’s who we are.”
Lungie urged more organisations to provide urgent relief and long-term support for those in need.
“We believe real impact comes through sustained action. The initiative is not a one-off campaign. It is part of our wider mission to continue showing up where it matters most. We understand the long road ahead for many families in Mthatha, and we intend to walk the road with them.”
Image: Supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos