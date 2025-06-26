WATCH | 'It is so unfair and so hurtful' — Stephanie Sandows on social media bullying amid divorce backlash

Stephanie Sandows has fired back at social media trolls after her separation from actor Hungani Ndlovu.
On Sunday, Stephanie and her estranged husband Hungani released a statement announcing they were parting ways after five years of marriage. That has led to social media users bullying her and dissecting their marriage from previously shared videos when they were together.
Stephanie's friend, actress Petronella Tshuma, also got the heat from the news as social media users questioned her involvement in their marriage and whether she was part of the reason for their split.
On Wednesday, Stephanie shared a video on her social media timeline responding to the backlash and defending her friend from the social media trolls.
The actress said while she was reluctant to post she spoke up because the social media bullying was getting out of hand and warranted a response.
“In the past few days or weeks, I have endured a level of bullying that I have never experienced in my life. I've been dragged. I've been told the kind of mother that I am, what kind of wife I am, the kind of Christian I am, and for the most part, the strategy — turn off comments, block and delete, stay off social media — has kind of been the go-to, but I'm finding myself in a position where I now need to say something because it's getting out of hand,” she said.
“It is one thing for you guys to drag me and who you think I am, it's another thing for you guys to pull someone in who has absolutely nothing to do with Hungani and my decision ... it is so unfair and so hurtful that she is now having to deal with something she has nothing to do with, no involvement in. It is really unfair and you guys are attacking their character, you're attacking her as a person, you're attacking her as a mother, you are finding every single loophole to reach her.”
Stephanie said she felt it was unfair for her friend Petronella to have to resort to changing how she navigated her life because of lies that were spread online.
“Please stop. I seldom let these things get to me because I don't know these people from a bar of soap and your opinion of who you think I am, is not going to change how I view myself. But I am affected by dragging someone ... please just stop. If you guys could leave Petronella alone, I'd really appreciate it.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | 'It is so unfair and so hurtful' — Stephanie Sandows on social media bullying amid divorce backlash
Image: Instagram/ Stephanie Sandows
