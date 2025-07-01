Nearly a year after suffering a stroke, Da L.E.S has given his followers a health update.
In a candid YouTube video, the rapper reflected on his life since suffering the stroke on his birthday on July 26 and waking up a month later.
“People thought I was going to die, but I made it. I think right now it's to motivate people. I think people want to know what's wrong with me,” he said.
“I want to help people because sh*t is real. Sh*t can happen to anybody. One minute, you're cool, you're like me, and the next minute you experience the worst. I feel like my life has changed, but it isn't the end. This is bigger than me and I've got to do this.
“I'm going with the flow. When sh*t like this happens, it is nothing you can control. I'm lucky to be alive. Real talk. I feel good. I'm happy I'm still here. The purpose of me filming is to let you all into my life in a real way. Just to inspire.”
‘People thought I was going to die’ — Da L.E.S gives health update after suffering a stroke
Journalist
Image: via Instagram
