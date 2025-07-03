Metro FM’s morning drive has a new voice and she’s not just any broadcaster. Paulette Neo, a familiar face in fitness, beauty and media circles, has taken over the traffic anchor slot from Rob Byrne, who stepped down earlier this year after a remarkable 13-year run.
Byrne, widely known as Rob Beezy, became a household name with his no-nonsense traffic reports and signature delivery. But as one chapter closes, another begins at South Africa’s most-loved urban radio station.
Known on social media for her fitness and wellness content, Neo is a multi-hyphenate: influencer, athlete, beauty queen and brand collaborator.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Paulette said she is no stranger to the mic spotlight; she blends academic grounding with entertainment.
“I bring a vibrant, fresh energy to Metro FM that resonates with the station’s evolving audience. My sharp media instincts, bilingual delivery and relatable charisma are what the morning line-up needs. I'm not just delivering traffic but setting the tone for the day.
“My confidence and stage presence come from my pageantry background, having earned titles such as Miss Jozi 2016, 1st Princess Miss Rustenburg 2016 and Miss Mamelodi Sundowns North West 2017/2018. These achievements set the foundation for my on-screen charisma and fearless work ethic,” she added.
Paulette Neo replaces Rob Byrne at Metro FM as morning traffic anchor
