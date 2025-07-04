Award-winning gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo will share the stage with renowned worship leader Dr Tumi at the highly anticipated Unite Praise Worship concert.
Ntokozo Mbambo and Dr Tumi set to headline Unite Praise Worship concert
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Award-winning gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo will share the stage with renowned worship leader Dr Tumi at the highly anticipated Unite Praise Worship concert.
The spiritual showcase is set to take place on July 12 at Emperors Palace Centre Court in Ekurhuleni.
The line-up also includes Bucy Hadebe, Takie Ndou, Rofhiwa Manyaga and Reginald Nkosi.
“Fans can expect a soul-stirring evening of worship, praise and powerful performances as the two gospel heavyweights come together to uplift and inspire,” said organisers Thikho Events.
“There’s something powerful about people coming together in one spirit to worship, to praise and to be restored. The concert is a celebration of God’s goodness and a sacred space for healing and unity. The response has been overwhelming and it humbles us deeply.
“This production is crafted with love, reverence and the highest level of care. With the greatest gospel voices in the country on one stage, we’re preparing a night that will uplift souls and ignite faith.”
