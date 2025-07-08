Congratulations are in order for former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, after they welcomed their first bundle of joy.
In a joint post on Monday, the couple shared pictures of their newborn baby girl Daphne Reign.
Demi revealed the meaning behind her names, saying Daphne was inspired by her mother's sister who stepped in as a grandmother figure to her growing up. Her second name Reign was inspired by a little girl she and Tim loved deeply for years.
“Here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God. Royalty as his princess. Our biggest prayer over her is to reign in God’s purpose for her life,” Demi wrote.
“Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life. We’re grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labour and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you. Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival. We are incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt.”
Demi-Leigh Tebow and husband Tim announce arrival of their bundle of joy
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
