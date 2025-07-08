'Thank you for being the best partner': Kayise Ngqula remembers late husband on his birthday

Kayise Ngqula shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Farai Sibanda, who died in a car accident in June 2019.
In commemoration of his heavenly birthday, the media personality took to her timeline to share the special moments they shared together.
“Today would have marked your 40th birthday … a milestone I had hoped to share with you in the physical world; however, God saw it best that we have you as our spiritual guide and for that we are eternally favoured. Thank you for being the best partner I could ask for in creating and nurturing this precious life. We love you forever! Happy posthumous birthday Tata kaTinashe Zuko. Love Mai Tinashe.”
Ngqula has opened up about she's learnt to cope with her grief.
“Wounded but not broken is what I like to call my experience with loss and grief. It is a part my journey that I get to tell with the utmost sense of passion and purpose. What the telling of my story has yielded for many women like me is that I can never thank God enough. This is the work that only He could assign me to,” she wrote.
“I remain in awe of the God in me. That grace has brought me this far and each time I am asked to speak of my experience of grief and loss, I speak from a place that only He dwells in.”
